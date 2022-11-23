RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 7.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 20,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,430,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79.

RPC Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RPC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other RPC news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202 in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RPC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RPC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in RPC in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

