Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
RUSMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Russel Metals Price Performance
RUSMF opened at $21.68 on Monday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Russel Metals (RUSMF)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.