Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

RUSMF opened at $21.68 on Monday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

