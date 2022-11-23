Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Acquires $11,020,333.88 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 288,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $42,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ryan Specialty

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

