Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

SBR stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $90.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $16,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,760,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

