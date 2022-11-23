Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
SBR stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $90.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.
Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.