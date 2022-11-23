Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFE. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

