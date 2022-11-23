Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.
SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SAGE opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.