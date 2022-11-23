Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.