Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Read More

