Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Salem Media Group Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
