Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $6,959,846.88 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36.

On Friday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27. The company has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 276.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.81.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.