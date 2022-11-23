Salvatore Palella Buys 4,019,293 Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 4,019,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $723,472.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,578,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Salvatore Palella purchased 155,530 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $34,216.60.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Salvatore Palella purchased 200,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.
Helbiz Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of HLBZ opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Helbiz, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.73.
Helbiz Company Profile
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
