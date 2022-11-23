Sanjoy Mukherjee Sells 700 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $327.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.55 and a 200-day moving average of $279.74. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

