Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Trading Up 4%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) shares were up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 1,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Satixfy Communications Stock Down 19.6 %

About Satixfy Communications

(Get Rating)

Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.