SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $294.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.29. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

