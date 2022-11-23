Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

