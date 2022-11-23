Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,956 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,841,000 after buying an additional 1,279,398 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,341,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,301,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93.

