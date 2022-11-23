Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

