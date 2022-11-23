Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
