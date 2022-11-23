Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.38. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

