Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Hibbett, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hibbett in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hibbett Trading Up 3.1 %

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $861.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.