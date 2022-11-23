SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,165.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($14.90) to GBX 1,040 ($12.30) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.60) to GBX 960 ($11.35) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.



Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.66 on Friday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

