SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

