Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 358,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 126,658 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

