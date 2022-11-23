SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,390.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

