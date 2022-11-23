Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Rating) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.74), for a total transaction of A$555,500.00 ($367,880.79).

Shaver Shop Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Shaver Shop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Shaver Shop Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Shaver Shop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Shaver Shop Group Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

