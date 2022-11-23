ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $271,656.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00.
ShockWave Medical Stock Up 3.9 %
SWAV opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.
About ShockWave Medical
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
