ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $271,656.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 3.9 %

SWAV opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.