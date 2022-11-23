ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.15% of ShockWave Medical worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.37 and its 200-day moving average is $234.87.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,199,064. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

