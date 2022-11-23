Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.
Sientra Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
