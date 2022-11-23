Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 7,997 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 78.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 17.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

