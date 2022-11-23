Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $572.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.