Sigma Planning Corp Buys 9,048 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 26.83.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Lucid Group Profile

LCID stock opened at 10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 9.98 and a 12 month high of 56.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 13.63 and its 200 day moving average is 16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

