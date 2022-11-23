Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 17,087 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 50.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 67.1% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FJUN opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $38.24.

