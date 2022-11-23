Sigma Planning Corp Has $572,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

