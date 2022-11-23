Sigma Planning Corp Has $617,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

