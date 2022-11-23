Sigma Planning Corp Has $636,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.48. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

