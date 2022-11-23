Sigma Planning Corp Has $647,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Shares of ROP opened at $432.74 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

