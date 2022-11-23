Sigma Planning Corp Has $653,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.