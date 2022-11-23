Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $378.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

