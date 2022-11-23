Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $355.64 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $468.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

