Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,556 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

Cummins stock opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

