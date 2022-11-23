Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,762 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 138,775 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in United States Steel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 24,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

