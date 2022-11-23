Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $36.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s current price.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

SI opened at $25.25 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $799.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

