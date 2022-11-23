Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,063 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $24.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $799.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 478.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.