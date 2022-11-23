Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SI opened at $25.25 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 528,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $23,564,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

