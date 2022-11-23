SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Katherine Schuelke Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi acquired a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

