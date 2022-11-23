SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $15.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $785.99 million, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,171.43%.

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $78,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 69,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.