SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Julio M. Quintana Sells 22,300 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SM Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE SM opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

