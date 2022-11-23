Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd Sells 3,500 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNA opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $240.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

