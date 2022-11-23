Societe Generale Increases Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,380

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from GBX 2,190 ($25.90) to GBX 2,380 ($28.14) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

