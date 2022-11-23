Societe Generale Lowers Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target to €360.00

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Societe Generale from €375.00 ($382.65) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($418.37) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($438.78) to €410.00 ($418.37) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $110.83 on Monday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $90.46 and a one year high of $227.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.99.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.