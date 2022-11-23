Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sonos in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sonos’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 339.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

