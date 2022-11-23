SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

SPEM opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

