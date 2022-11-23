Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.
Spire Global Price Performance
SPIR opened at $1.31 on Monday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
