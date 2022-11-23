Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR opened at $1.31 on Monday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spire Global by 418.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 819,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,407,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 342,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.