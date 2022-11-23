Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.

SPIR opened at $1.31 on Monday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spire Global by 418.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 819,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,407,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 342,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

